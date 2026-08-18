Body near Stone Arch Bridge marks 3rd found in Minneapolis in 3 days

The Brief A person was found dead near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. University of Minnesota police located the body near 6th Street and Main Street Southeast around 1 p.m. This is the third body found in Minneapolis in three days.



University of Minnesota police are investigating after a person was found dead near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

Body found near Stone Arch Bridge

What we know:

Police responded to a report of a body around 6th Street and Main Street Southeast around 1 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details on the identity of the victim or how they died. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

3rd body found in Minneapolis in 3 days

Three bodies were found in three separate locations in Minneapolis over the last three days.

Big picture view:

This is the third body found in Minneapolis in the past three days.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what led to a body being found in a wooded area near East River Flats Park Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, police recovered another body along the shore on the east side of Bde Maka Ska.

Police have not said anything about evidence pointing to these three incidents being connected.

Minneapolis man found dead in Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights

What we know:

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is also seeking the public's help as they investigate the death of a Minneapolis man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Friday.

Timothy Standish Jr., 40, was found dead in the river near Inver Grove Heights. He lived in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who knew Standish or has information about his friends, associates or recent activities to come forward.