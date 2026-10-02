51K+ citations issued during summer's '100 deadliest days' campaign

The Brief Nearly 300 law enforcement agencies issued more than 51,000 speeding citations during Minnesota's annual "100 deadliest days" summer traffic enforcement campaign. Officers made 1,431 impaired driving arrests and stopped drivers traveling as fast as 146 mph. Data shows 28 speed-related fatal crashes occurred during the campaign period.



Minnesota law enforcement agencies fanned out across the state this summer as part of a coordinated campaign to enforce speeding and other infractions.

Minnesota road enforcement campaign results

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Office of Traffic Safety released results from this summer's "100 deadliest days" traffic enforcement campaign.

Nearly 300 law enforcement agencies took part, with officers working extra hours — funded through federal grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — to target speeding, impaired driving and other dangerous behaviors on the road.

Dig deeper:

By the end of the campaign, officers had issued 51,615 speeding citations and made 1,431 driving while impaired arrests, according to DPS.

The infractions spotted included 68 citations issued to drivers going 100 mph or more, and 159 citations for failing to move over for emergency vehicles.

According to a DPS press release, preliminary data shows there were 28 speed-related fatal crashes during the campaign period. Officers also stopped drivers traveling at alarming speeds, with the highest recorded stops including a driver clocked at 146 mph by the Minnesota State Patrol's East Metro unit, 141 mph by the Gilbert Police Department and 140 mph by the St. Francis Police Department.

Other stops included a driver going 137 mph stopped by the Shakopee Police Department and three separate stops at 133 mph — by the Minnesota State Patrol's West Metro and Marshall units and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

What's next:

According to the release, the campaign results are used by the Office of Traffic Safety and law enforcement agencies to identify dangerous driving patterns and shape future enforcement and education efforts across the state.