FOX Big Noon Kickoff at U of M Saturday for Minnesota vs. Michigan: What to know

The Brief FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be at the University of Minnesota campus Saturday ahead of the Gophers' home game against Michigan. Big Noon Kickoff airs at 9 a.m. CT in front of 3M Arena at Mariucci, with kickoff for the Minnesota game at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot on the FOX set.



FOX Big Noon Kickoff, one of the biggest spectacles in college football, will be broadcasting from the University of Minnesota this weekend for the first time ever as the Gophers face the Michigan Wolverines.

How to watch Big Noon Kickoff at U of M

The Big Noon Kickoff set outside 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota. (FOX 9)

What we know:

Big Noon Kickoff will broadcast live in front of the 3M Arena at Mariucci starting at 9 a.m. CT. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for fans hoping to secure their spot on the FOX set.

In addition to the usual giveaways and promotions that are part of the show, the U of M announced there will also be a P.J. Fleck lookalike contest as part of the Big Noon Kickoff excitement, with a chance to be featured live on air. Fleck went viral last week for his bloody celebration following Minnesota's win at Washington.

Local perspective:

Minnesota and Michigan will be competing for the Little Brown Jug, which the University of Minnesota says is one of the oldest rivalry trophies in college football, dating back to the 1900s.

Stripe out

Saturday's game is also Minnesota's annual "Stripe Out" game, where fans wear maroon or gold depending on which section they're sitting in.

Stripe out sections for Minnesota vs. Michigan game on Saturday, Oct. 3. (Minnesota Gophers / Supplied)

How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan

What's next:

Coverage kicks off with the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame at 8 a.m., leading into Big Noon Kickoff at 9 a.m., followed by the Minnesota-Michigan game at 11 a.m. All of it can be watched on FOX 9.

The FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show can also be watched on your smart TV with the free FOX LOCAL app.