Minneapolis church daycare worker pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

The Brief A Minneapolis church daycare worker pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Eric Allen, 41, allegedly recorded photos and videos of children in the bathroom. Allen still faces charges in Hennepin County Court. His sentencing in federal court will be scheduled for a later date.



A Minneapolis church daycare worker accused of taking photos and videos of children at the daycare pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.

Daycare worker pleads guilty

The backstory:

Eric Phillip Allen, 41, entered a guilty plea in federal court Thursday to one count each of production and distribution of child pornography.

According to federal court records, Allen worked at a church daycare in Minneapolis, where he allegedly accompanied children to the bathroom and recorded and photographed them.

Court records allege that in 2024, Allen distributed an image of one of the victims and communicated with someone on the messaging app Telegram, making "lascivious comments and remarks regarding the minor victims."

"I just love little girls … Don’t you," one message reportedly read, according to federal court documents.

While Allen’s guilty plea involves two victims, the plea agreement states he acknowledges engaging in additional incidents involving the production of child pornography for at least three other children.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 35 years, below the 50-year maximum for the two charges.

What they're saying:

"This was a vile crime against the most vulnerable members of society, in a place where they should be safe. Today’s guilty plea represents an important step toward accountability, and we will continue working to ensure that those who prey on children face the consequences of their actions," said Drew Evans, Superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Allen’s sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

Charges pending in Hennepin County

Dig deeper:

Allen also faces charges in Hennepin County in connection with the same allegations, including three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of interfering with the privacy of a minor.

Court records state Allen allegedly admitted to having pictures of girls from the daycare on his phone and provided law enforcement with their names.

A jury trial in the Hennepin County case is scheduled for November, according to court records.