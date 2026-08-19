Body found near East River Flats Park in Minneapolis identified

The Brief Police have identified the body found in a wooded area near East River Flats Park along the Mississippi River Saturday as 56-year-old Karen Sognesand. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating her death. This was one of multiple bodies found near bodies of water in Minneapolis over the past several days, but police say there is no known connection between the incidents.



Minneapolis police have identified the body of a woman found in the woods near a park along the Mississippi River on Saturday, one of several found near bodies of water in the city in the past several days.

Body found near East River Flats Park ID'd

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Park Police officers located the body of 56-year-old Karen Sognesand just after 6 p.m. Saturday along the Mississippi River near East River Flats Park.

Sognesand’s death occurred sometime on Saturday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner report provided by MPD.

MPD is investigating Sognesand’s death, which has no known connection to any of the other incidents, a spokesperson said.

Several bodies found in Minneapolis in past several days

Big picture view:

Authorities also recovered a body along the shore on the east side of Bde Maka Ska on Sunday. The body was found severely decomposed, according to Minneapolis Park Police. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

University of Minnesota police are also investigating a body found near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

An MPD spokesperson said there is currently no connection between the three Minneapolis cases or to any other incidents.

Minneapolis man found dead in Mississippi River near Inver Grove Heights

What we know:

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is also seeking the public's help as they investigate the death of a Minneapolis man whose body was found in the Mississippi River last Friday.

Timothy Standish Jr., 40, was found dead in the river near Inver Grove Heights. He lived in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who knew TStandish or has information about his friends, associates or recent activities to come forward.