1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Minneapolis

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The Brief Authorities say one person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis. The incident happened at about 1:23 a.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Quincy Street. What led up to the incident is under investigation.



Authorities say one person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis fatal train incident

What we know:

Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe say the incident happened at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Avenue and Quincy Street. Authorities say a train struck an individual at a crossing.

The pedestrian was killed. Officials say there were no injuries to the train crew.

Minneapolis police say the pedestrian killed was a man in his 50s. Witnesses at the scene told police the man was walking home and fell onto the tracks while attempting to place a penny on a rail, when he was hit by the train.

Incident under investigation

What we don't know:

What led up to the incident is under investigation. BNSF officials say the crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells, all of which were operational at the time.