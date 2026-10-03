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1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Minneapolis

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 3, 2026 9:53 AM CDT Published October 3, 2026 9:14 AM CDT
article

Authorities say one person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

The Brief

    • Authorities say one person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.
    • The incident happened at about 1:23 a.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and Quincy Street.
    • What led up to the incident is under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Authorities say one person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis fatal train incident

What we know:

Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe say the incident happened at about 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Avenue and Quincy Street. Authorities say a train struck an individual at a crossing.

The pedestrian was killed. Officials say there were no injuries to the train crew.

Minneapolis police say the pedestrian killed was a man in his 50s. Witnesses at the scene told police the man was walking home and fell onto the tracks while attempting to place a penny on a rail, when he was hit by the train.

Incident under investigation

What we don't know:

What led up to the incident is under investigation. BNSF officials say the crossing is equipped with gates, lights and bells, all of which were operational at the time.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis