The Brief The Minnesota Wild opens the regular season Thursday night at the Nashville Predators. Wild fans can watch the game on Wild+, Fubo TV or Spectrum cable. Other TV options, including DirecTV and Comcast cable, have not yet been finalized.



The Minnesota Wild open the 2026-27 regular season Thursday night at the Nashville Predators.

So you’re not scrambling before the 7 p.m. puck drop, here’s a breakdown of how to watch the game.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators – How to watch

What we know:

Wild fans have a variety of options for how to watch games this season.

Here is a breakdown:

Wild+: Wild fans can watch games through the team’s partnership with Amazon Prime. A Wild+ subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. Wild+ is available to all Amazon customers as a standalone subscription on Prime Video and is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. A paid Prime membership is not required — fans can subscribe using any free Amazon account.

Fubo TV – The streaming service Fubo TV reached an agreement earlier this week, so Wild fans who have a subscription can watch the game there.

Spectrum TV – If you’re a Charter cable subscriber, you can watch the game on Spectrum TV. Check your local listings for the channel.

ESPN Plus – If you’re outside the local broadcast territory, you can watch Wild games on ESPN+, or NHL’s Center Ice package.

The Wild announced Thursday that 10 games will be aired locally on KSTP and KSTC. That includes Saturday's home opener against the Boston Bruins.

What we don't know:

The NHL has not yet reached broadcast agreements with DirecTV, or Comcast.

Listen to the Wild

Wild fans can listen to all 84 regular season games on KFAN Radio.

Wild place Brock Faber on injured reserve

The backstory:

The Minnesota Wild will not have one of their top defenseman for Thursday's game. The team placed Brock Faber on injured reserve Sunday after having surgery for a skull fracture. He got hit in the head with a puck during the Wild's final preseason game against the Dallas Stars. He is out indefinitely.