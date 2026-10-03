Andre Cymone helped shape the 'Minneapolis Sound' — now he's back with a new album

The Brief Minneapolis Sound pioneer Andre Cymone will perform at the Capri Theater in North Minneapolis to help kick off the venue's celebration of its 100th year. Cymone and Prince were childhood best friends, and Cymone played bass at Prince's professional debut at the Capri Theater in 1979. Cymone has a new album called The Resurrection of Funk and is working on a film about his early experiences with Prince.



Andre Cymone, one of the architects of the Minneapolis Sound, is returning to the stage where it all began.

A legend is coming home

What we know:

Cymone will perform at the Capri Theater in North Minneapolis to help the historic venue kick off the celebration of its 100th year. The show marks a deeply personal homecoming for the musician, who helped shape a genre named after his own city.

"It feels great. It really feels like an absolute full circle moment," said Andre Cymone.

Roots with Prince

The backstory:

Cymone and Prince were childhood best friends, and Prince lived with Cymone's family for a period of time. The two formed a band called Grand Central alongside Morris Day and several others. Cymone also played bass with Prince during his professional debut at the very same Capri Theater in 1979 — a night when the future global superstar was anything but comfortable on stage.

"It was kind of Prince's first time, very first time fronting a band, you know, and he was, you know, a little bit like a fish out of water," Cymone said. "People wouldn't think that now but he was."

The resurrection of funk

What they're saying:

After playing in Prince's band for a couple of years, Cymone pursued a solo career and went on to produce hits for artists like Jody Watley. Now, with a new album called The Resurrection of Funk, he wants to reclaim his role in shaping the musical subgenre named after his hometown.

"My role was really providing everything we needed to have to be able to be a band," said Cymone. "I got Prince's first two guitars. And to the band, most of the band that was part of our band, I pulled together."

Cymone is also working on a film about his early experiences with Prince. But beyond the music and the memories, he says his bigger goal is about inspiring the next generation.

"I really want to bring focus to the community, to awareness, to kids picking up instruments," Cymone said. "So that's really what I, ultimately what I like to do."

Cymone will take the stage at the Capri Theater at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.