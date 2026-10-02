The Brief The Minnesota Wild have their home opener on Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, after starting the season 1-0 on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. Wild fans can watch the game nationally on Wild+, ESPN, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu+. Fans also have the option of catching the game over-the-air for free KTSP45 and KSTC as part of a 10-game broadcast package.



After opening their season 1-0 on Thursday against the Nashville Predators, the Minnesota Wild will take home ice for the first time in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of how to watch the game:

Minnesota Wild vs Boston Bruins – How to watch

KTSP/KSTC: The Minnesota Wild announced the team would be broadcasting 10 regular-season games on over-the-air TV this season. As part of the deal, six games will air on 45TV — including the Wild home opener on Saturday. The broadcasts will also be available on KSAX-TV in Alexandria, WDIO-TV in Duluth, KRWF-TV in Redwood Falls and KAAL-TV in Rochester.

Wild+: Wild fans can watch games through the team’s partnership with Amazon Prime. A Wild+ subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. Wild+ is available to all Amazon customers as a standalone subscription on Prime Video and is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. A paid Prime membership is not required — fans can subscribe using any free Amazon account.

Fubo TV: The streaming service Fubo TV reached an agreement earlier this week, so Wild fans who have a subscription can watch the game there.

ESPN: If you’re outside the local broadcast territory, you can watch Wild games on ESPN, or NHL’s Center Ice package.

Listen to the Wild

Wild fans can listen to all 84 regular season games on KFAN Radio.

Wild place Brock Faber on injured reserve

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Wild will not have one of their top defenseman for the foreseeable future.

The team placed Brock Faber on injured reserve Sunday after having surgery for a skull fracture.