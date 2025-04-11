MN GOP files ethics complaint against DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion

article

The Brief An ethics complaint accuses the Minnesota Senate President of violating Senate rules. The Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct is asked to investigate Sen. Champion's affiliation with 21 Days of Peace and legislation he authored that directed money to the organization. Sen. Champion said he "voluntarily sought an advisory committee" for the same facts before they were brought forward by GOP lawmakers.



Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion (DFL- Minneapolis) is facing an ethics complaint from GOP lawmakers who accuse him of violating Senate rules by authoring legislation that directed funds to an organization he is affiliated with.

GOP lawmakers announced the complaint filing on Friday morning.

Sen. Champion points out that he notified the Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct on Monday of the same questions highlighted in the complaint.

The Minnesota Legislature is on a scheduled recess from noon on Friday, April 11, through noon on Monday, April 21, to commemorate Easter and Passover.

Minnesota Senate ethics complaint

What they're saying:

The ethics complaint accuses Sen. Champion of violating Senate Rules 56.1 and 56.3 for allegedly "sponsoring legislation appropriating money to a legal client without disclosing the client relationship," adding that "Senator Champion authored legislation in 2023 and 2025 directing money to this client, including legislation that was signed into law in 2023 and sent $3 million to a client."

That client, Rev. Jerry McAfee, runs the violence prevention organization 21 Days of Peace.

The complaint states that Sen. Champion represented Rev. McAfee, and his nonprofit, Salem Inc., in several financial disputes. The complaint then references news articles where Sen. Champion acknowledged the legal work but did not disclose it because it concluded before the start of the legislative session and no money was exchanged for the pro-bono service.

The complaint points out that Sen. Champion's ability to testify before the Minnesota Senate in an "honest and unbiased or neutral manner before the Minnesota Senate" because of legal obligations owed to his client.

GOP legislators conclude that "The failure to disclose his personal relationships with Rev. Jerry McAfee and Salem, Inc. violated Senate Rules by falling short of the highest ethical standards, betraying the public trust, and giving the appearance that his independence of judgment was impaired by his legal relationship with Rev. McAfee and Salem, Inc."

The other side:

Sen. Champion shared the following written statement to FOX 9 on Friday morning in response to the GOP filing:

"I am aware that the Republicans have filed an ethics complaint based upon the same facts for which I voluntarily sought an advisory committee from the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct.

"To allow this process to move forward, I've also asked to temporarily step aside from my role as chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee until this situation is resolved.I was not paid for the legal work in question, and have a practice of not charging churches that ask me for legal support or advice.

"The Supreme Court encourages lawyers to provide pro bono services as a part of our practice. Our conflict of interest rules cover situations that directly and financially benefit individual legislators.

"Because my work in this matter occurred in the past, and was unpaid, there was no potential conflict to disclose."

