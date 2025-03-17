Minneapolis officials to drop funding request for pastor's violence prevention group

The Brief Violence prevention contracts set to be considered at a Minneapolis council on Monday have been rescinded. The Neighborhood Safety Department plans to resubmit the request. Officials say the new request won't include funding for Rev. Jerry McAfee's nonprofit, after his recent council outburst.



A Minneapolis council committee was set to review more than $4 million worth of contracts for violence prevention groups on Monday – including a nonprofit run by Rev. Jerry McAfee. However, FOX 9 is told the request for Rev. McAfee's group is now being reconsidered.

Violence prevention contracts under scrutiny

What we know:

The council's Administration and Enterprise Oversight committee was set to review contracts for six nonprofits on Monday. In total, the contracts are worth more than $4 million.

The funding request originally included:

Salem Inc., $643,632,

Restoration Inc., $708,000

T.O.U.C.H. Outreach, $708,400

Sabathani Community Center, $708,400

MAD DADS of Minneapolis, $619,394

A Mother’s Love Initiative, $671,155

Funding for violence prevention groups has been under scrutiny in Minneapolis in recent months, as lawmakers have called into question how the money is being spent.

What's next:

Ahead of Monday's meeting, the City of Minneapolis' Neighborhood Safety Department issued a statement saying it was withdrawing the current contract proposals.

Instead, the department said it would resubmit a new request next week, not including Salem Inc.

In a message on Monday, Council Member Wonsley blasted Mayor Frey's office for submitting the request to begin with. She wrote in part: "It is deeply concerning that the Frey administration continues to be unable or unwilling to provide leadership and execute public safety and services in a way that keeps all of our residents safe and rebuilds trust with the community. I am committed to continuing to exercise active oversight of the administration in partnership with my colleagues and the community."

Funding for McAfee group questioned

Local perspective:

Last week, Council Member Robin Wonsley, who chairs the Administration and Enterprise Oversight committee, questioned why Salem Inc. – a nonprofit run by Rev. Jerry McAfee – was included in the recent round of funding.

Just a month ago, McAfee disrupted a council meeting focused on the oversight of violence prevention contracts. During the meeting, McAfee insulted Council Member Wonsley and made other remarks the council members deemed bigoted.

Later, Wonsley accused McAfee of threatening the council, resulting in increased security at the next meeting. McAfee denied that he intended to harm anyone and later Minneapolis police said they determined no crime had occurred.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, one of McAfee's violence prevention workers was charged with possessing two firearms crimes linked to a shooting last week.

Kashmir McReynolds, 35, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm/ammo and reckless discharge of a firearm.

McReynolds was charged on Monday after he was shot following a barbecue for 21 Days of Peace – another McAfee-led anti-violence organization. Rev. McAfee said a couple of men came out of an alley and started firing shots. McReynolds returned fire but was struck in the shoulder and neck. Police also say McReynolds allowed a friend, who isn't eligible to own a weapon, to use his other weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, McReynolds admitted he was only firing in the general direction of the gunman, whom he never saw.