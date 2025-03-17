Minneapolis violence prevention workers charged after one of them was shot

The Brief A "21 Days of Peace" worker shot in Minneapolis last week is now facing charges himself. Kashmir McReynolds, 35, is accused of aiding and abetting possession of ammo/firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. McReynolds' friend who was also involved, Alvin Watkins Jr., 50, was charged with possession of ammo/firearm after being convicted of a violent crime and reckless discharge of a firearm.



Two members of a Minneapolis violence prevention organization run by Rev. Jerry McAfee are now facing weapons charges after one of them was shot last week.

21 Days of Peace worker shot

What we know:

Last week, Rev. Jerry McAfee told FOX 9 one of his workers for 21 Days of Peace was shot in the area of 36th Avenue and Penn Avenue following a barbecue put on by the group.

McAfee said the worker was leaving the barbecue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10, when two men came out of an alleyway and started firing shots. McAfee said the worker was shot in the neck and shoulder but able to return fire. He was treated at North Memorial Medical Center.

Police told FOX 9 one shot fired during the exchange went through a child's bedroom – though no one was hurt by the stray bullet.

Violence prevention worker charged

What's new?:

On Monday, charges were filed against Kashmir McReynolds, 35, for aiding and abetting possession of ammo/firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say dozens of shots were fired during the exchange last Monday night. Speaking with police, officers say McReynolds admitted he only fired in the general direction of the gunmen who fired the initial shots, since he couldn't see them. He also admitted he was trained to stop firing once the other person stops but kept going because "adrenaline was going."

The complaint states surveillance video shows McReynolds telling a friend to "grab his chop" – meaning another firearm – during the exchange. However, that person was not allowed to use a gun due to a past conviction. According to the charges, McReynolds admitted telling the other man to grab the gun in case the gunmen came back towards them.

McReynolds' friend, Alvin Watkins Jr., 50, was also charged in the incident. He was charged with possession of ammo/firearm after being convicted of a violent crime and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Big picture view:

On Monday, city officials also announced they were revising a request to fund several anti-violence groups.

As part of the changes, city leaders said they would drop a proposal to send $640,000 to Salem Inc. – an organization run by Rev. Jerry McAfee. The decision followed scrutiny from council members after McAfee disrupted a council meeting last month and was later accused by council members of making threats.

The funding was set to be considered during a meeting on Monday.