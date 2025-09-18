Bob Dylan added to Farm Aid 40 lineup in Minneapolis

article

The Brief Bob Dylan was named as a late add-on to the Farm Aid 40 lineup in Minneapolis. The announcement comes just days before the show on Saturday. This will be Dylan's first performance in Minneapolis itself since 2014.



Bob Dylan will return to Minneapolis, the city he once lived in, for his first concert there in more than a decade after he became a late addition to the Farm Aid 40 lineup on Saturday.

Dylan added to Farm Aid lineup

What we know:

Farm Aid announced on Wednesday that Dylan would join the festival lineup, just days before the show at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The lineup for the 40th anniversary show was already packed, with founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, plus big names like Dave Matthews, Billy Strings, Kenny Chesney and Wynona Judd.

Dig deeper:

Dylan was the inspiration for Farm Aid, according to the event's website. The idea to create the benefit concert was sparked when Nelson heard Dylan talk about the struggle faced by farmers during a performance at Live Aid.

Dylan was part of the lineup for the first-ever Farm Aid in 1985. He last played the show in 2023 in Indiana, when he made a surprise appearance with members of The Heartbreakers.

Dylan returns to Minneapolis

Local perspective:

Dylan grew up in Hibbing but lived in Dinkytown for a couple of years while attending the University of Minnesota in the late 1950s. He spent a short time in the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity before moving into an apartment above Gray's Drugstore at 4th Street SE and 14th Avenue SE, just blocks from where Huntington Bank Stadium now stands. Minneapolis is also where Robert Zimmerman adopted the stage name Bob Dylan.

Saturday's show will mark Dylan's first concert in Minneapolis proper since 2014. In November 2014, Dylan played three nights at the Orpheum Theater – a venue which he used to own.

In March, Dylan played his first show in Minnesota since 2017, taking the stage at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato as part of his years-long "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour.

What you can do:

Some tickets are still available for the show. You can click here for ticket information. Current prices range from $114 to $437.