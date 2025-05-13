article

The Brief Farm Aid is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever with a day of music and food in Minneapolis on Sept. 20. Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price will headline the event. Tickets go on sale on May 16.



Farm Aid is coming to Minneapolis for the first time ever in September.

Farm Aid in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Farm Aid, the music and food festival, will be held in Minnesota for the first time ever on Sept. 20, according to a press release from event organizers. Farm Aid 40 will feature a full day of music, family farmers, food and agricultural experiences at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price will headline the event, which is in its 40th year. Other acts include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards and more artists to be announced.

What they're saying:

"Family farmers are the heart of this country, and we depend on each other for good food and strong communities," said Nelson. "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we."

The press release says that since the 1980s, Minnesota has "offered a groundswell of strength in the farm movement, championing rural advocacy, sustainable and equitable agriculture, and forward-thinking policy reform. Farm Aid President Willie Nelson says Minnesota is an ideal host as Farm Aid commemorates this milestone anniversary."

Buy tickets to Farm Aid

What you can do:

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 16. Ticket prices range from $101 to $390 and can be purchased online here.