Minnesota weather: Patchy sunshine, quiet and comfortable Friday

The Brief Friday starts damp in Minnesota, though clouds will try to thin for filtered afternoon sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s areawide. Rain returns overnight Friday and spreads east, leading to a damp and gloomy Saturday.



Friday brings a mostly dry day across Minnesota as clouds attempt to thin for some filtered afternoon sunshine, though more rain is on the way for the start of the weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts damp across Minnesota, but no active rain is expected throughout the day. Cloud cover will gradually thin as the day goes on, allowing for some filtered afternoon sunshine, though western Minnesota will stay pretty cloudy and gray.

Temperatures are fairly seasonable, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a daytime high of 71 degrees. Widespread highs across the state will land in the upper 60s to low 70s, along with a light southeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph.

Friday night turns cloudy and mild, with lows in the 50s. The metro stays dry, but rain showers will start arriving in western Minnesota during the overnight hours.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Rain returns Saturday:

Saturday is shaping up to be damp and dreary with highs in the mid-60s. Expect plenty of cloud cover as rain spreads from the south and west into Minnesota and starts moving east.

The rain weakens as it moves across the state, though the Twin Cities will still likely see some light rain or drizzle during the afternoon and evening hours before things gradually dry up Saturday night into Sunday.

What's next:

Sunday will start with extra clouds and a damp feel, but afternoon sunshine is expected to break through by late in the day.

Monday brings patchy sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Tuesday could see more rain, followed by a break on Wednesday and additional rain shower chances Thursday morning.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)