Minnesota drought: Recent rain brings improvement to Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The Brief Recent rainfall is helping improve drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro has been downgraded from extreme to severe drought conditions. More rain is possible in the coming days, but it likely won't hit northern Wisconsin's exceptional drought area.



Much-needed rainfall over the last week is helping parts of Minnesota chip away at the drought, with the Twin Cities metro now escaping extreme drought conditions.

Minnesota drought conditions improve

Local perspective:

Widespread 1 to 4 inches of rain have fallen in a lot of central and southern Minnesota over the last week or so, with pockets of more than 8 inches falling in the far southeastern corner of the state. The rainfall is helping topsoil recover some of the moisture it has been lacking over the last few months.

The Twin Cities metro has improved from the extreme drought category to severe drought conditions, as seen by the red shade disappearing from the map. That's because many sections of Scott and Dakota counties have experienced more than 2 inches of rain in the last seven days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Minnesota Drought Map as of Sept. 25, 2026. From: FOX 9

Weekly average totals are now less than three quarters of an inch per week (and falling) as Minnesota enters the cool season. That means rainfall over the seven day span was two to four times the average, and it fell at a slow enough rate that most went straight into the soil.

Much of southern Minnesota experienced similar rainfall, leading to improvement in the drought in these areas as well.

Exceptional drought in northern Wisconsin

Dig deeper:

While several areas have seen improvement, parts of northern Wisconsin are now experiencing exceptional drought, the worst category on the drought scale.

Overall rainfall is running at a roughly 25% of average for the area since May 1, with rainfall totals for the growing season running between 4 and 8 inches. Many of these areas would typically receive between 18 and 24 inches of rain during that same period.

Sadly, this is tree and vegetation killing levels of drought with a large chunk of trees likely not surviving to next year.

More rain chances ahead

What's next:

The good news is there are more chances for rain over the next few days.

Some areas could receive more than 2 inches of rain over the next seven days as several rounds of rain are possible. Unfortunately, the best opportunity for rain stays out of northern Wisconsin for the time being.