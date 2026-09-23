Minnesota Wild games on Spectrum: NHL reaches deal for local broadcast access

The Brief The NHL has reached an agreement with Spectrum to bring Wild+ to Spectrum TV customers in the Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory. Fans can also watch Wild games on Wild+ on Prime Video for $19.99 a month or $99.99 a year. The NHL is still in talks with additional cable and satellite providers about Wild+ distribution.



Spectrum TV customers in the Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory will now be able to watch Wild games this season after the NHL announced a new agreement with the cable provider.

Wild+ reaches Spectrum customers

What we know:

The deal means Spectrum TV subscribers in the Wild's local broadcast territory can tune in to Wild+ for games this season. The NHL said it is still in discussions with additional cable and satellite providers about further Wild+ distribution, and more information on channel availability will be shared as agreements are finalized, according to the league.

"We're thrilled to bring Wild+ to Spectrum customers throughout the Minnesota Wild broadcast territory this season," said Mitch Helgerson, Minnesota Wild Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President. "Adding Spectrum is another important step in our efforts to ensure broad distribution of Wild+ throughout the State of Hockey."

Fans are encouraged to contact their provider to confirm they can watch games on Wild+ this season, the NHL said.

Streaming options for fans

What you can do:

Fans within the Minnesota Wild local broadcast territory can also watch Wild games on Wild+ through Prime Video. Subscriptions are available at $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year, according to the league. Wild+ is available to all Amazon customers as a standalone subscription on Prime Video and is not included with an Amazon Prime membership. A paid Prime membership is not required — fans can subscribe using any free Amazon account.

More details on subscriptions will be announced before the start of the regular season at watch.wild.com, the league said.

The Wild open the 2026-27 regular season Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Nashville Predators.

On the air

The broadcast team:

Minnesota Wild telecasts on Wild+ will feature Anthony LaPanta as play-by-play announcer and Ryan Carter as lead analyst. Kevin Gorg will serve as rink-side reporter, while Katie Storm and Wes Walz will be the primary hosts of the Wild pre- and postgame shows. Alex Stalock and Lou Nanne will also serve as analysts for select games, according to the league.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear which additional cable and satellite providers the NHL is in talks with regarding Wild+ distribution, or when those agreements might be finalized.