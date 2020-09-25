Blown out tire on dump truck causes deadly 3-car crash in Douglas County

Deputies are investigating an accident Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a driver near Alexandria, Minnesota.

According to investigators, a dump truck headed westbound on County Road 82 near East Lake Victoria Road SE blew a tire, which sent the vehicle into the eastbound lane.

The truck struck two vehicles, a Chevy truck and a Jeep, claiming the life of the Jeep driver. The driver of the dump truck and Chevy were not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.