Blown out tire on dump truck causes deadly 3-car crash in Douglas County
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies are investigating an accident Friday afternoon that claimed the life of a driver near Alexandria, Minnesota.
According to investigators, a dump truck headed westbound on County Road 82 near East Lake Victoria Road SE blew a tire, which sent the vehicle into the eastbound lane.
The truck struck two vehicles, a Chevy truck and a Jeep, claiming the life of the Jeep driver. The driver of the dump truck and Chevy were not hurt.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.