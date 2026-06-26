South Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, police investigate second gunshot victim

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The Brief A man was fatally shot in south Minneapolis early Friday morning. Another man with gunshot wounds showed up at the hospital shortly after, and police are working to determine if the shootings are related. So far, no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Minneapolis early Friday, with a second man later turning up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. near the 2500 block of Clinton Avenue South, located about a block away from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Officers responded to the area for multiple reports of gunfire and found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police and EMS provided medical aid, but despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.

Large police presence at the intersection of Clinton Avenue South and 25th Street in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

About 10 minutes after the initial police response, a man walked into Fairview Hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. He told officers he had been shot somewhere in south Minneapolis. Authorities are working to determine whether the two shootings are related.

What we don't know:

Police secured the area of Clinton Avenue South and forensic scientists processed the scene. Authorities said there was evidence of gunfire in the area, but did not share the extent of the damage.

Law enforcement is working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Minneapolis Police Department by leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845 or emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.