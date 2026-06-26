St. Peter officer shot during standoff to be released from hospital, procession planned

The Brief St. Peter Police Officer Austin Buss is set to be released from the hospital Friday after he was shot during a standoff on June 18. Officer Buss was shot in the arm and his ballistic vest by the suspect during the standoff. The St. Peter Police Department says that Officer Buss will be escorted home in a procession along Highway 169 into St. Peter between 1 and 3 p.m.



The St. Peter, Minnesota police officer who was shot during a standoff in the city is expected to be released from the hospital Friday afternoon.

Procession planned to escort injured St. Peter officer home

What we know:

The St. Peter Police Department announced that Officer Austin Buss is expected to be released from the hospital Friday afternoon and will be escorted home by procession.

The procession will head south from the hospital on Highway 169 into St. Peter.

Authorities say community members who want to welcome Officer Buss home are asked to gather along the boulevard on Highway 169 North, on Minnesota Avenue between Broadway Avenue and Union Street.

The procession is expected to take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dig deeper:

Officer Buss is the founder of The Brothers In Law, a nonprofit organization that helps build the relationship between law enforcement and first responds with the public. The organization also provides support to first responders and law enforcement to help heal and recharge.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, Officer Buss underwent multiple surgeries to save his arm after he was shot.

For ways to support Officer Buss and his family, click here.

St. Peter standoff

The backstory:

Officer Buss was shot during a standoff in St. Peter on June 18.

Mankato police officers had been pursuing a vehicle that had fled to St. Peter and stopped on the 2100 block of Bunker Lane.

The suspect, Jordan Donahue, was the driver of the vehicle, and he then exited the vehicle and fled into an acquaintance's home. Officers found a woman and a juvenile girl inside the home, and they were escorted outside.

Nicollet County Sgt. Dustin Struckman and Officer Buss then entered the home to search for Donahue, the BCA said. As the two were heading upstairs, Donahue fired a shotgun at the law enforcement officers, striking Officer Buss in the arm and ballistic vest.

Both Sgt. Struckman and Officer Buss returned fire and left the home, so Officer Buss could get medical care, authorities said.

Authorities then tried for a long period of time to contact Donahue, but he was eventually found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Both Officer Buss and Sgt. Struckman have been placed on critical incident leave.