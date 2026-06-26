Pilot killed in plane crash near Winona Municipal Airport
WINONA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pilot died Thursday evening after a small plane crashed near a runway at the Winona Municipal Airport in southeastern Minnesota.
Fatal plane crash
What we know:
The Winona Police Department said officers responded to the airport just after 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a plane crash near a runway.
When officers arrived, they found a small aircraft with an unresponsive person inside. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the pilot as a 74-year-old man from Winona. He was the only person aboard the aircraft, police said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash and identified the plane as an Airborne Windsports microlight aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the aircraft to crash or released any additional details about the flight.
The Source: This story uses information from the Winona Police and Fire Department and the National Transportation Safety Board.