Minnesota weather: Nice Friday before heat and humidity return this weekend

The Brief Expect increasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s for much of Minnesota on Friday. Heat and humidity return over the weekend as temperatures climb into the 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible at times through the week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Comfortable weather sticks around Friday before the heat and humidity return to Minnesota this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday stays pleasant across Minnesota, though clouds gradually increase through the afternoon. Most of the state stays dry, but a few scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Minnesota later in the day.

Temperatures climb into the 70s across much of the state, with a few 80s possible in southwestern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 79 degrees. Southeast winds remain light at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night turns a little warmer under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows settle into the 60s.

(FOX 9)

Hot and steamy weather ahead

Weekend forecast:

The heat begins building Saturday as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s. A few showers or rumbles can't be ruled out late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday turns hot, humid, and breezy as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Dew points in the lower 70s help push the heat index values into the upper 90s.

What's next:

The heat intensifies Monday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Heat index values could approach 108 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions continue through much of next week, with highs in the 90s, overnight lows in the 70s, and periodic thunderstorm chances, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: