Bloomington woman was driving 90 mph before deadly crash: Charges

The Brief A Bloomington woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after she hit and killed a man driving a three-wheeled motorcycle in September. The woman, Lydia Cleto Akotkuel, 36, was driving 90 mph leading up to the crash in a 35 mph zone. A warrant has been put out for Akotkuel's arrest.



A woman has been charged after she crashed into a man going 90 mph, killing him, in Bloomington.

Bloomington woman charged in deadly crash

What we know:

According to court documents, Lydia Cleto Akotkuel, 26, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle in a negligent manner.

The charges state that on Sept. 6, officers responded to the intersection of 90th and Portland in Bloomington on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers found a "smashed" three-wheeled motorcycle and its driver, a 60-year-old man. The driver died at the scene.

Court documents say that Akotkuel was the other driver involved in the crash, and she was found in a parking lot a few blocks away. Her vehicle had crashed after she hit the motorcycle. She claimed she had a seizure and couldn't move her hand, thus losing control of her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital.

Woman driving 90 mph ahead of crash

Dig deeper:

The charges allege that a witness told officers that Akotkuel had passed her driving north on Portland Avenue and was going 100 mph. The witness then said that Akotkuel then cut in front of her and was behind the motorcycle before she rear-ended it.

Surveillance video showed Akotkuel driving north on Portland Avenue, which has a speed limit of 35 mph, extremely fast as she swerved and weaved between other vehicles.

Data investigators gathered from the crash showed that Akotkuel was driving 90.1 mph before the crash.

Court documents also say that Akotkuel's statement on losing control of her vehicle is contradicted by the surveillance video, which shows her making an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting a median.

What's next:

While Akotkuel was arrested after the crash, she is not currently in custody and a warrant is out for her arrest.