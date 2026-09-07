Bloomington crash: 1 dead after SUV strikes 3-wheeled motorcycle

The Brief The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon. The driver of an SUV struck a three-wheeled motorcycle from behind on Portland Avenue Sunday afternoon, killing the 60-year-old rider. Police arrested the 35-year-old SUV driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.



Police in Bloomington, Minnesota are investigating a crash between a three-wheeled motorcycle and an SUV that left a 60-year-old man dead Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to the Bloomington Police Department, the man was driving a three-wheel motorcycle north on Portland Avenue near Bischoff Lane when he was struck from behind by the driver of a Nissan Murano, causing him to crash the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital. Police later arrested the driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

What we don't know:

The details of the crash are still being investigated, but police said the driver of the Nissan was speeding when they ran into the motorcycle driver.