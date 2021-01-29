Bloomington schools return to distance learning due to COVID-19 outbreak among transportation staff

Bloomington Public Schools is putting a two-week pause on in-person learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its transportation staff, according to a notification from the school district.

"We want nothing more than for our students and staff to be in schools learning safely," wrote Superintendent Les Fujitake in the message. "We understand this is yet another disruption for our families in an already demanding year."

Just last week, Bloomington students in Pre-K through 2nd grade returned to in-person learning. Students in 3rd through 5th grade were scheduled to return on Monday, according to its Return to Learn Guide.

Due to the outbreak, students at all of those grade levels will have classes through distance learning for the next two weeks, the notice states. In-person learning will resume for Pre-K through 5th grade on Feb. 12.

During the next two weeks, transportation for any extracurricular activities will also be suspended. According to the district, coaches and advisors will give guidance on transportation for upcoming games or competitions.

Some childcare services will be provided during the two-week pause.