Bloomington restaurant shooting motivated by jealousy, charges say

The man accused of shooting one person dead in a Bloomington, Minnesota restaurant and injuring another did so out of jealously, according to the charges filed against him.

The criminal complaint alleges Aaron Le shot two people, one fatally, during the lunch hour on Wednesday, November 23.

Le shot the two victims after entering the restaurant and walked to where the victim was sitting and pointed a gun at him. Le was chased out of the restaurant without firing his weapon by other patrons, but returned moments later, found the victim hiding behind the display case and shot him, according to the complaint.

The victim who died in the shooting recently began seeing the estranged wife of Le and Le was jealous of his relationship, the charges say. They also mention the Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted about of "contract to kill" call between Le and the victim.

Police arrested Le in Oklahoma after investigators were able to track his cell phone through Iowa and Kansas, before eventually finding him in a van registered in his name in Kay County, Oklahoma.

Le is still in custody in Kay County.