Bloomington garage fire: 1 firefighter evaluated, cause under investigation
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BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage overnight.
Bloomington garage fire
Image shows authorities responding to a garage fire in Bloomington. (FOX 9)
What we know:
The fire destroyed an attached garage in the 8300 block of West Bush Lake Road.
The Bloomington Fire Department said it responded to the call just after 4:30 a.m. A firefighter was evaluated at the scene for over exertion and was cleared.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Bloomington Fire Department.