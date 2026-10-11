Expand / Collapse search

Bloomington garage fire: 1 firefighter evaluated, cause under investigation

By
FOX 9
Fire
Published October 11, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
Published October 11, 2026 11:57 AM CDT
article

Image shared by the Bloomington Fire Department show a garage fire on West Bush Lake Road. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A fire destroyed a garage in Bloomington overnight.
    • The department said one firefighter was evaluated, but did not share further details.
    • The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage overnight. 

Bloomington garage fire

Image shows authorities responding to a garage fire in Bloomington.  (FOX 9)

What we know:

The fire destroyed an attached garage in the 8300 block of West Bush Lake Road. 

The Bloomington Fire Department said it responded to the call just after 4:30 a.m. A firefighter was evaluated at the scene for over exertion and was cleared.

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Bloomington Fire Department. 

FireBloomington