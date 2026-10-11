Bloomington garage fire: 1 firefighter evaluated, cause under investigation

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The Brief A fire destroyed a garage in Bloomington overnight. The department said one firefighter was evaluated, but did not share further details. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage overnight.

Bloomington garage fire

Image shows authorities responding to a garage fire in Bloomington. (FOX 9)

What we know:

The fire destroyed an attached garage in the 8300 block of West Bush Lake Road.

The Bloomington Fire Department said it responded to the call just after 4:30 a.m. A firefighter was evaluated at the scene for over exertion and was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.