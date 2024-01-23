Blood tests can accurately diagnose Alzheimer's disease: new research

Blood tests are proving to be an accurate and early method to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, new research shows.

A recent study found that blood tests were up to 97 percent accurate in identifying a type of protein associated with Alzheimer's called p-tau, which is found in the brain of patients with the disease. The research also shows the test can diagnose Alzheimer's before a patient begins showing symptoms. The test can flag symptoms of the disease up to 15 years early.

Along with accuracy, using blood tests would also be a cheaper way to test for the debilitating disease, compared to other methods like PET scans and spinal taps.

