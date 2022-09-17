Blind Wisconsin woman asks for public's help in search for missing guide dog

A family in Hudson is desperate to find their highly trained service dog after it vanished on Friday.

Four-year-old Mila is a yellow labrador retriever and serves as a guide dog for owner Anne Naber, who is completely blind.

Mila disappeared from the family home in Hudson around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The dog doesn't tend to run away or wander off, so Naber believes she could be injured or may have been stolen.

Anne Naber is pleading for those in western Wisconsin to look out for her beloved guide dog Mila. Expand

She is now pleading for those in western Wisconsin to look out for her beloved dog.

"It's hard to put into words... you love your pet dog, but a guide dog is ten times more than that, it's companionship, it's your partner, it's your child, it's your friend… it's obviously your guide, it's everything," said Naber.

If you see Mila or if you know where she is, please get in touch with the Naber family at 651-216-9050 or 651-308-8714.