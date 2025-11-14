Black Friday shopping at Mall of America: Hours, JoJo Siwa performance

article

Mall of America is marking the start of holiday shopping by opening early on Black Friday, and it will include a performance from JoJo Siwa.

Black Friday celebrations at Mall of America

What we know:

The Mall will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, welcoming shoppers with a Black Friday Pre-Opening Celebration. The event will feature music, hot chocolate, and live performances.

JoJo Siwa will perform her new holiday single, "Message to the World (Little Drummer Girl)," at noon in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. Afterward, 100 fans will have the chance to meet her and receive exclusive merchandise.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of performances in the Rotunda, including the Bells2Go musical act. The mall promises a day filled with entertainment and surprises for all.

The Black Friday schedule:

6 a.m.: Black Friday Pre-Opening Celebration

7 a.m.: Mall doors open

10 a.m.: Bells2Go performance

Noon: JoJo Siwa performance and meet and greet

2 p.m.: Bells2Go performance

4 p.m.: Bells2Go performance

Big picture view:

With nearly 25 new retailers opening by the end of 2025, Mall of America offers a diverse shopping experience. The MOA Holiday Rewards program allows guests to earn points for purchases, redeemable for various perks.

Shoppers can also take advantage of special deals on attractions like Nickelodeon Universe and Crayola Experience. There is also the Spot it! Sweepstakes, where shoppers can win prizes, including a $5,000 grand prize.

There is also the Candy Cane Institute, a holiday experience that opens on Black Friday.

Mall of America Black Friday weekend hours

Local perspective:

Here are the mall's Black Friday weekend hours:

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday, Nov. 28: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.