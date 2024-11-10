Billie Eilish fans camp out for singer's sold-out St. Paul show

Billie Eilish fans hoping to snag the best spot in the house were camping out in St. Paul ahead of Eilish's sold-out show at the Xcel Energy Center.

Eilish is in town touring on her most recent album "Hit Me Hard and Soft".

FOX 9 spoke with two fans, Cece McCaffrey and Amanda Martinez, who were among those camped out in front of the Xcel Energy Center.

Both are from out of town and traveled to Minnesota purely for the show. McCaffrey said she flew in on Friday and has been camping out ever since. Martinez joined the campout on Saturday morning.

A native Californian, McCaffrey wasn't ready for the Minnesota weather.

"It was really cold," she explained. "We were bad for a while. And then we brought blankets and pillows, and we were fine, but it was really cold the first night. But then we were fine after."

McCaffrey says she does have a hotel room near the venue, where she's keeping her belongings.

McCaffrey and Martinez explained that those with general admission tickets camp out to get certain spots on the floor.

They say most of the campers are trying to be in the first row behind the barricade. Eilish is known for her "barricade runs" where she'll interact with fans along the barricade.

The show in St. Paul was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Eilish is scheduled to perform a second show on Monday as well, before heading to Chicago.