Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

By Scott Bauer
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Fourteen-year-olds in Wisconsin could serve alcohol to seated customers in bars and restaurants under a bill circulated for cosponsors Monday by a pair of Republican state lawmakers.

Under current law, only workers age 18 and above can serve alcohol to customers in Wisconsin. The bill would broaden that to workers ages 14 to 17. They could only serve to seated customers, not drinkers who are at the bar itself.

The current age limit on serving alcohol "causes workforce issues due to an establishment’s underage employees only being able to do part of their job," the bill sponsors Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, said in a memo circulated Monday seeking cosponsors.

They said their idea "creates a simple solution" to the state’s workforce shortage problems in the food and beverage industry. The bill requires the licensed operator of the bar or restaurant be on the premises and supervising.

Although no one under the age of 21 can legally drink alcohol, those under 21 — including minors of any age — in Wisconsin can drink in bars and restaurants if they are with their parents.

If the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The measure is a long way from becoming law. It must pass the Senate and Assembly, both controlled by Republicans, and be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. His spokesperson Britt Cudaback mocked the proposal Monday, listing numerous initiatives Evers has proposed to address the state’s workforce shortage issue including building more housing and funding schools, before forwarding a message detailing the Republican bill.