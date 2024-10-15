Benton County shooting: Suspect shot 2 men in drunken rage, sheriff says

A man is now facing charges for a shooting in central Minnesota that left two people seriously hurt over the weekend.

Background

Over the weekend, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon along 95th Avenue NE near Little Rock Road in Gilman Township. The crime scene is about 15 miles northeast of St. Cloud.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were rushed to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Deputies said they were able to arrest a suspect without incident.

What's new?

On Tuesday, the alleged gunman, Ismael Vasquez Santos, 22, of Royalton, Minn. was charged with four counts of assault in the shooting.

The charges indicate that Santos had been drinking and shot two victims: 32-year-old Gaudencio Martinez and 35-year-old Martin Ramirez Marcial.

The sheriff's office says Santos shot both men after an argument at Marcial's home on 95th Avenue NE. Deputies say Santos had been drinking and "became belligerent" before pulling a gun and shooting Marcial in the neck and Martinez in the stomach. Marcial ran from the home to get help from a neighbor.

Deputies say Santos and Martinez worked together on a farm.

Marcial and Martinez told investigators they didn't see the shooting coming, saying Santos "went crazy," deputies said. According to the charges, Santos blew a .133 on a blood-alcohol breath test.

What's next?

Santos is being held in Benton County Jail. He appeared in court on Tuesday and is set to return next month.