2 men seriously hurt in Benton County shooting

Two men were hurt, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in rural Benton County, Minn.

What do we know?

The Benton County Sheriff's Office responded around 4:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting in Gilmanton Township along 95th Avenue NE near Little Rock Road. The address is about four miles northwest of Foley and 15 miles northeast of St. Cloud.

At the home, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds – one man shot in the neck and the other in the abdomen. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Arrest made

A suspect, who was still in the area, was arrested without incident and is being held at Benton County Jail pending charges. Authorities have not released the names of those involved, as they are still notifying family members.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing but there is no ongoing threat to the public.