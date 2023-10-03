Bemidji police investigating sexual assault involving a minor

A 22-year-old has been charged in Beltrami County for criminal sexual conduct involving an 11-year-old girl.

According to the charges, Oscar Ernesto Luna and three other men tied the victim up and assaulted her in September 2023 after she had been brought to a home in a car arranged by a 24-year-old female relative.

The charges say the relative arranged the ride because she "wanted to go to a party."

Based on information provided by the victim during interviews, law enforcement was able to arrest the relative at a home in Bemidji, Minnesota. The suspect had unique tattoos on his face that had been mentioned in descriptions provided by the victim.

The Bemidji Police Department says 11 other people, found at the home where Luna was arrested, were taken into custody and transported by U.S. Border Patrol to be processed for being in the country illegally.

Luna is facing a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge. If found guilty, he faces up to 30 years behind bars. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 9.