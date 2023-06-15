St. Paul police chase: BCA releases name of man, troopers involved

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man who died after a police pursuit along with the two state troopers who used the "PIT maneuver" to end the chase.

The Hennepin County medical examiner identified the man found dead after the pursuit as Marlin Brewer, 36, of St. Paul. The medical examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.

The incident began around 4 a.m. on June 11 after St. Paul police responded to a domestic incident on the 900 block of Fremont Avenue. The caller told dispatchers a man they knew had broken into their home and threatened them with a firearm – later, gunfire was reported by the caller and a second caller.

Brewer fled and a chase ensued down westbound Interstate 94, with traffic cameras showing officers using a "PIT maneuver" to stop the car. The BCA said when officers approached the car they found Brewer slumped over with a gunshot wound to his head. They started life-saving measures, and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The BCA said a handgun and single cartridge casing were recovered inside Brewer’s car. Portions of the incident were captured on body camera footage which is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

The St. Paul police officers involved in the pursuit did not use force in the incident. The BCA identified the two Minnesota State Patrol Troopers who used the PIT maneuver as:

Trooper Derrick Hoy, who has four years of law enforcement experience.

Trooper James Noxon, who has two years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA said the SPPD requested their assistance in investigating the incident. However, the BCA is not investigating the domestic violence report or the chase prior to the PIT maneuver. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be presented to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.