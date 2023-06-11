A police pursuit on I-94 that initiated in St. Paul on Sunday concluded dramatically in Minneapolis when officers discovered the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR on the man and then took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.

Police say the incident began around 4 a.m when St. Paul police responded to a call from the 900 block of Fremont Avenue. The caller told dispatchers that a man they knew had broken into their home and threatened them with a firearm — later, gunfire was reported by the caller and a second caller, according to the press release.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, but a chase soon began when police spotted the vehicle. The pursuit proceeded down westbound I-94, with traffic cam footage showing officers using a "PIT maneuver" to stop the car after it exited onto Cedar Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the suspect with a gunshot wound. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.



