Video: I-94 police chase goes from St. Paul to Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
A police pursuit on I-94 that was initiated in St. Paul on Sunday concluded dramatically in Minneapolis when officers discovered the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the man and then took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department. The chase started in St. Paul where officers say they responded for a report of shots fired on Fremont Avenue. After finding a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a chase began that went down I-94 to the ramps for Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. Traffic camera video shows much of the chase.

Officers performed CPR on the man and then took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department. 

Police say the incident began around 4 a.m when St.  Paul police responded to a call from the 900 block of Fremont Avenue. The caller told dispatchers that a man they knew  had broken into their home and threatened them with a firearm — later, gunfire was reported by the caller and a second caller, according to the press release. 

The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, but a chase soon began when police spotted the vehicle.  The pursuit proceeded down westbound I-94, with traffic cam footage showing officers using a "PIT maneuver" to stop the car after it exited onto Cedar Avenue. 

Officers approached the vehicle and found the suspect with a gunshot wound. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.


 