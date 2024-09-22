BCA 'use-of-force' investigation closes part of I-94 Sunday morning

The Brief An eastbound stretch of I-94 remains closed Sunday morning as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigates a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) "use-of-force incident" in the area. The highway closed between North Dowling Avenue and West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis after MSP responded to a crash around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The section remains closed as of about 10:20 a.m. Sunday. An MSP official said troopers responded to a crash near I-94 and Dowling Avenue before the incident "turned into a use of deadly force" but that no injuries were reported.



A stretch of I-94 has been closed for more than ten hours as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigates a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) "use-of-force incident" on the side of the highway.

What we know

The eastbound lanes of I-94 remain closed Sunday morning between Dowling Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers responded to a crash around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of I-94 and Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis.

When troopers arrived at the scene, "the incident turned into a use of deadly force" according to MSP, but the agency added there were no injuries reported.

Footage from traffic cameras in the area and a FOX 9 photographer at the scene shows law enforcement officials examining a car that crashed into a barrier.

What we don't know

The BCA did not provide an estimate as to when the highway will reopen, but added that it will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.