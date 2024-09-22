BCA 'use-of-force' investigation closes part of I-94 Sunday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A stretch of I-94 has been closed for more than ten hours as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigates a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) "use-of-force incident" on the side of the highway.
What we know
The eastbound lanes of I-94 remain closed Sunday morning between Dowling Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.
The Minnesota State Patrol said its troopers responded to a crash around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of I-94 and Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis.
When troopers arrived at the scene, "the incident turned into a use of deadly force" according to MSP, but the agency added there were no injuries reported.
Footage from traffic cameras in the area and a FOX 9 photographer at the scene shows law enforcement officials examining a car that crashed into a barrier.
What we don't know
The BCA did not provide an estimate as to when the highway will reopen, but added that it will provide updates as the investigation progresses.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.