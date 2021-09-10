Basilica Block Party underway in Minneapolis with vaccine mandate in place

article

After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled their 25th anniversary year celebration in 2020, the Basilica Block Party is back in action in 2021 for their 26th.

There was one key difference for guests as they entered the gates on Friday. Along with their tickets, patrons had to show proof of vaccination, or a recent negative COVID-19 test, plus identification.

Organizers tell FOX 9 concerns over the Delta variant led them to implement the new entry protocols.

"Any decision we made was going to have blowback or repercussions, but I think ultimately, with the Delta variant, we just decided it was best for the community," said co-organizer Emily Grondahl.

As for masks, they're strongly encouraged, but not required.

The pandemic is impacting performers as well. The Avett Brothers were supposed to be headlining on Saturday night but had to cancel due to COVID-19 exposure.