Barway Collins memorial statue to be unveiled almost 10 years after tragic death

The Brief A statue of Barway Collins is set to be delivered to Becker Park in Crystal, with an official dedication ceremony set for Saturday. Barway was 10 years old when he initially went missing before his father ultimately confessed to killing him. Barway lived across the street from the park where the memorial is installed.



A memorial for Barway Collins was delivered to Becker Park in Crystal, Minnesota, ahead of the official dedication ceremony this weekend.

Memorial for Barway

The memorial statue of Barway Collins at Becker Park in Crystal. (FOX 9)

The memorial will include a statue of Barway to honor him almost a decade after his death. The statue was delivered on Friday for installation ahead of the dedication ceremony for the new memorial.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Becker Park, across the street from where Barway used to live.

The memorial has been years in the making after community members came together and raised over $15,000 for its installation.

Background

Barway went missing in March 2015 after getting off the school bus. His body was found in the Mississippi River three weeks later.

Pierre Collins, Barway's father, was charged and ultimately confessed to killing him. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and remains in custody at the Rush City prison.