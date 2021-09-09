Avett Brothers drop out of lineup for Basilica Block Party due to COVID-19 exposure

article

Due to a COVID-19 exposure, the Avett Brothers won't play at the Basilica Block Party on Saturday.

The Avett Brothers are postponing their Basilica appearance and their September 12 show at the Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, Minnesota. The band says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and they hope to resume their tour on September 14 in Newport, Kentucky.

The band says they are working to reschedule the Minnesota dates. Tickets purchased for this weekend's shows will be honored at the pending future dates.

For Minneapolis ticketholders, they will receive an email from the Basilica Block party with more information. Ticketholders in Moorhead can email questions and concerns to info@tickets300.com.