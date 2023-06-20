Autism event in St. Paul focuses on Black community resources

An event this week in St. Paul is looking to shed more light on autism in the Black community.

This comes on the heels of a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that reveals more kids of color are being diagnosed with autism in the U.S.

One local mother of two is opening up about autism and its impact on her life and the lives of those she loves.

Delia Samuel is a mother of two, a mathematician and an author. She's also autistic.

"I always knew that something was different about me. That I didn’t fit in when I was growing up," said Samuel during an interview with FOX 9. An autism diagnosis didn't come until much later in life.

"I started seeing myself in my children and some of their behaviors, so I decided to go get tested," said Samuel who has a Ph. D mathematics.

Like her sons who were diagnosed at an early age, Samuel learned in 2021 that she was autistic too.

"Things just made sense. It made me accept who I am. I always felt I was weird," Samuels said.

Samuel's story isn't an isolated one.

"I believe that a lot of our young people are being affected that don’t even know that they may be autistic," said Steven Wilson, who is a community engagement specialist with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDH). He's now working on reaching more Black families.

According to a recent study by the CDC, for the first time, diagnosis was more common among Asian, Black and Hispanic children.

"There’s families that don’t know they can get resources that can assist them with their child or young adult that they’re working with. So what we want to do is expose them to those resources and help them through," said Wilson.

"We need the support, a lot of us are drowning because we don’t have the support to take care of our children," said Samuel. An advocate for autism, she embraces the journey of self-discovery.

"I thought I was weird, but I’m not weird. I’m autistic and I love who I am," said Samuels.

"Our Voices: Autism in the Black Community," is an event taking place this Thursday at the Black Youth Healing Arts Center in St. Paul.