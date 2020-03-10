Authorities warn of THC edibles packaged to look like popular candy

article

The Scott County Sheriff's Office is raising awareness about packaging for cannabis-infused edibles that make the products look similar to popular candies.

In February while executing a search warrant, the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force and the Jordan Police Department found nearly 500 THC edibles made to look like Nerds Rope. Upon closer look, however, the label states "Medicated Nerds Rope" and lists the amount of THC per rope.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, edibles are often packaged to look like well-known candies, but are sometimes illegally shipped and sold where the marijuana products are not legal.

Authorities asking the public to stay vigilant so that these products don't get into the hands of children.

"I want to use this incident as an opportunity for productive, solution-minded dialogue within our community," said Sheriff Luke Hennen. "We need to focus on educating parents, teachers, and children to the dangers of the potency of these products and the long-term health risks associated with potential addiction."