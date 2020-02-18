Authorities seek help locating missing man last seen in Cannon Falls, Minnesota on Feb. 2

article

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who has been missing since the beginning of February.

Richard Glen Sanders was last seen leaving the Oak Lane Mobile Home Park in Cannon Falls, Minnesota between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Feb. 2. Investigators believe he has no money, no cell phone and no vehicle.

Sanders was possibly seen walking west on Highway 19 near 40th Avenue Way near Cannon Falls.

At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was wearing a camouflage coat, jeans and green shoes. He has tattoos on his left arm and left leg.

Authorities are concerned for Sanders well-being. Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at 651-385-3155 or call 911.