Authorities searching for runaway teen from Marshall

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is currently searching for a teen from Marshall, Minnesota, who authorities believe may have run away with a boyfriend.

Angelica Olivia Martin-Martin was reported as a runaway on Jan. 2, 2023. She previously told her family she wanted to run away with her boyfriend, who is believed to be in Alabama.

She recently immigrated to the U.S., and her family did not know the boyfriend’s name, only that he had immigrated to the U.S. shortly before her.

She was last seen getting into a small compact car, wearing blue jeans and a long jean jacket. The BCA said no image is available at this time.

Authorities do not believe she has a cell phone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marshall Police Department at 507-537-7000.