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US Senator Lindsey Graham death: Minnesota lawmakers remember South Carolina statesman

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published July 13, 2026 2:04 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 2:04 PM CDT
Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham
Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican from South Carolina. The 71-year-old died at George Washington University Hospital from an aortic dissection, a complication of cardiovascular disease. FOX’s Alex Hogan Jones has the latest.

The Brief

    • Sen. Lindsey Graham died suddenly late Saturday reportedly due to a suspected heart condition.
    • Since his passing, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues in Congress.
    • Minnesota lawmakers are remembering him as a man of principle who cared deeply about protecting his country.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers are remembering U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham after his sudden death over the weekend.

Lindsey Graham death

What we know:

Sen. Graham passed away suddenly late Saturday at the age of 71. According to Fox News, a preliminary examination by a medical examiner has determined Graham died from an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease before his death.

The backstory:

Graham had served for nearly 25 years in the Senate as a Republican from South Carolina. As a senator, he became one of President Trump's biggest allies on the Hill – despite a fierce campaign against Trump during the 2016 Republican primary.

 Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during briefing on August 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Getty Images)

Minnesota lawmakers remember Graham

What they're saying:

Graham is being remembered by his colleagues in Congress, including lawmakers from Minnesota. Below are some statements released by Minnesota leaders.

Rep. Tom Emmer

Jacquie and I are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. He was a strong defender of our conservative values and cared deeply about the strength, safety, and security of the United States. He will be missed.

Rep. Pete Stauber

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. He devoted himself to serving our nation, first in the Air Force and later in Congress. His legacy of service will not be forgotten. I’m sending my prayers to his loved ones.

Rep. Brad Finstad

Saddened by the news of Senator Graham’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and staff today. His dedication and service to South Carolina and our country will not be forgotten.

Rep. Betty McCollum

 I offer my sincere condolences to Senator Graham’s family, his colleagues, and his many friends. Though Senator Graham and I sat on different sides of the aisle, we found common ground in our shared commitment to our Ukrainian allies and their fight to defend their sovereignty against Russian aggression. As a House co-chair of the International Conservation Caucus, Senator Graham and I worked together in partnership with villages and governments across Africa to protect unique and threatened places both today and for future generations.

Sen. Tina Smith

Senator Graham’s family, friends, and staff are in my thoughts as they grapple with Lindsey’s sudden passing. He was a true political force.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

It was a shock this morning to find out that my friend Lindsey Graham has died. He was a man who loved his work, his country, and his family. He didn’t have an easy life growing up and to me that explained a lot about him as well as his devotion to his remaining family members including his sister. It also explained his almost kid-like exuberance about his job and the responsibilities he was given (even in his sixties he would get off a plane in a foreign land with a twinkle in his eye and look at me as if to say, can you believe we are actually here and doing this?).

Lindsey was loyal to friends and causes. He was willing to work on gnarly issues and take on (at times) political risks for the right reasons. It is fitting that he died shortly after visiting Ukraine, one of those causes he would stand up for through thick and thin.

Much will be said in the coming days about his relationships with others—President Trump and John McCain for instance—but what can’t be forgotten is the reason why so many people he worked with—from senators to staff—will mourn his loss: Lindsey had a zest for life and the Senate that made you want to get to work on a bill with him or at least debate him. He brought joy to his job.

Lindsey Graham was the one who was willing to work with me (when so few would) on helping the Afghan refugees. I remember standing outside of a little phone booth in the Republican cloakroom last year as he spoke with the Vice President, holding up a sign that said ‘Save the Afghans’ and he put the phone on hold and said "OK OK I will go on your bill even if it gets me in trouble." Or his early willingness to lead on big tech bills, including repealing the provision that protects them from consumer suits.

But mostly my fond memories of spending time with Lindsey (and we traveled the world with John McCain) was not about the ups and downs of his policy positions. It was about his love for the world, his loyalty to hard causes and his friends, and the pure joy he brought to life. I will miss him.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Minnesota politicians' statements and Fox News reporting. 

PoliticsMinnesotaSouth Carolina