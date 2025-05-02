Authorities ID 5 victims in fatal Minneapolis shootings

The Brief The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified five victims killed in Minneapolis shootings over a 24-hour stretch earlier this week. Three of the four victims in a mass shooting Tuesday night have been identified, as has a man who was killed Wednesday afternoon that is believed to be retaliatory. A 51-year-old man was killed Wednesday in an incident not related to the mass shooting.



Authorities have identified five people who were killed in Minneapolis shootings over a 24-hour stretch earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the victim’s names on Friday.

3 of 4 victims in mass shooting identified

What we know:

Authorities say 27-year-old Evan Ramon Denny, 17-year-old Joseph Douglas Goodwin and 20-year-old Merelle Joan White were three of the four victims killed in a mass shooting at 11:52 p.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of 25th Street East. All three died of multiple gunshot wounds, and homicide is listed as the manner of death.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced that 34-year-old James Duane Ortley was charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident. Ortley was taken into custody at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

Ortley was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon, but it has been pushed to Monday, May 5.

17th and Cedar Avenue victim identified

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Tiago Antonio Gilbert was killed in a shooting at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his cause of death was a homicide.

Minneapolis police said Thursday through their investigation, they believe Gilbert’s shooting death was in retaliation to Tuesday night’s mass shooting.

15th Avenue and Lake Street shooting victim ID’d

What we know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 51-year-old Derrick Lamont Ewing was killed in a shooting Wednesday on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue South. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner ruled Ewing died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was homicide. Police say his death is not related to the mass shooting.