Augsburg University's 'Greetings From' art exhibit showcases iconic signs

The Brief Augsburg University's "Greetings From" art exhibit celebrates iconic signs from across Minnesota. Sign maker Kelsi Sharp curated the collection of roughly 30 photos and several hand-painted signs on the walls in two galleries. Sharp says the exhibit pays nostalgic tribute to some of the signs that have defined the state's visual landscape.



Signs are a part of our everyday environment that many of us take for granted.

Sign of the times

Local perspective:

Whether it’s an advertisement for a tattoo parlor in the Capital City, a marker for a historic inn in the St Croix River Valley or an invitation to a world-famous fish house on the North Shore, signs can be as different as the businesses they represent.

Now, these exercises in practicality are being elevated to works of art.

"So my background is in design and I really like just having like a very blue collar way to connect art to functionality," said sign maker Kelsi Sharp.

‘This helps us understand and orient ourselves in time and space’

The backstory:

Sharp curated an exhibit at Augsburg University that showcases the state's iconic signs called "Greetings From."

It features roughly 30 photos from across Minnesota, as well as several hand-painted signs on the walls in two separate galleries.

"I'm not really doing it as a comprehensive historical analysis. I'm really doing a tender affectionate scrapbook of these places," said Sharp.

Sharp says the exhibit celebrates the state's visual landscape, explores our regional identity and helps preserve the stories of everyday places.

"Most people remember one sign or two signs and it’s like a visceral reaction like when you have a scent memory. It’s like ‘I remember when I was here at this place and this is what happened and they tell this story,’ like a memory instantly comes into their minds," said Jenny Wheatley, Director of Galleries for Augsburg University.

‘It’s sweet and it’s tender’

What they're saying:

From legendary restaurants to fast food hot spots, Sharp says signs can evoke our collective cultural memory and are often the common threads that connect us all.

"Signage can do so much more than just all of the municipal things that it's required to do. It really can be a very romantic part of life and we have to make it that," said Sharp.

Even though the exhibit will only be up for a few more days, Sharpe says the goal is to get Minnesotans to notice the beautiful signs that are around them every day.