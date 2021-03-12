As clocks spring ahead this weekend, Minnesota lawmakers debate whether to do away with clock change

Daylight saving time returns this weekend, and the pending spring forward has some debating whether we should do away with the clock change.

Minnesota Senator Mary Kiffmeyer among a growing number of lawmakers across the country calling for an end to the practice.

"I just don’t think it’s necessary," says Senator Kiffmeyer. "Why should we do this to ourselves we don’t have to do this."

The United States first implemented daylight saving during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. Senator Kiffmeyer believes that the practice can be harmful.

"Strokes go up, heart attacks go up, car crashes, mental health issues, a whole variety of things," she says.

Last year, she introduced a bill in the state senate to make daylight saving time year-round.

"What I heard from people all over is that they would rather have more light in the evening for the ball games with the kids, walking after work," said the senator.

Friday, the Mayo Clinic discussed the impact daylight saving time can have on our health.

"I think one of the issues that make adjusting to daylight saving time so challenging is that most of us are already at least somewhat sleep-deprived," said Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Melissa Lipford.

So far, 15 states have passed legislation similar to what Senator Kiffmeyer introduced last year. But ultimately, it's up to Congress to change federal law.

"I mean there are some things in life that we can’t do anything about," said Senator Kiffmeyer. "This is one that we can, it’s a choice that we have."