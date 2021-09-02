Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in deadly Plymouth Hwy. 169 shooting, police say

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Plymouth
FOX 9
Jay Boughton Hwy 169 article

Jay Boughton, 56, was shot and killed while driving on Highway 169 on July 10.  (FOX 9)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Highway 169 on July 6 that took the life of baseball coach Jay Boughton. 

Boughton, 56, was driving home from a baseball game with his son when he was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle. After being shot, Boughton drove off the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot. 

The suspect fled the scene. Boughton was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle was recovered on July 23

The Plymouth Police Department is expected to share more information about the arrest at a 2 p.m. press conference. 