Arrest made in deadly Plymouth Hwy. 169 shooting, police say

Plymouth police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Highway 169 on July 6 that took the life of baseball coach Jay Boughton.

Boughton, 56, was driving home from a baseball game with his son when he was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle. After being shot, Boughton drove off the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene. Boughton was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle was recovered on July 23.

The Plymouth Police Department is expected to share more information about the arrest at a 2 p.m. press conference.